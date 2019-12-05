Moody's says UniCredit's new plan is credit positive

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s new business plan is credit positive, according to debt rating agency Moody’s, which said the Italian bank would continue shedding bad debts while trying to preserve its capital and profitability in challenging conditions.

Italy’s biggest bank this week unveiled a new plan to 2023, targeting a broadly stable profit and lower impaired loans, while pledging to keep a 2.00-2.50 percentage point core capital buffer despite returning 8 billion euros ($8.8 billion) to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.

“We regard the initiative as credit positive given further balance sheet improvements, helping UniCredit remain resilient to unexpected shocks,” Moody’s said. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)