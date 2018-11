MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - UniCredit declined to comment on a newspaper report on Wednesday it is studying a plan to split its domestic and foreign operations to protect shareholders from Italy-related risk.

According to financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore, UniCredit management has examined a plan that the paper said was probably pitched by an investment bank.

“The bank does not comment on market rumour and speculation,” a UniCredit spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Stephen Jewkes)