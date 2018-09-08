FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 8, 2018 / 10:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

UniCredit to assess strategic options in 2019 business plan

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s top bank UniCredit will assess strategic options when drawing up a new business plan next year, its chairman said, when asked about a possible merger with France’s Societe Generale .

UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier is widely expected to seek a merger for the Italian bank after completing the turnaround he started on his arrival in mid-2016. Analysts and press reports have often singled out SocGen as a likely merger partner.

“We have a business plan based on organic growth. We’ll have to do a new plan during 2019 and we’ll assess all available options at that time,” UniCredit Chairman Fabrizio Saccomanni told reporters at the Ambrosetti business forum on Saturday. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.