SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s second-largest car rental company, Unidas SA, said on Thursday it is partnering with card provider Alelo to cross-sell services from both companies.

Unidas said in a statement it will offer voucher and card services provided by Alelo to its clients and Alelo will offer car rentals to its card clients. (Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)