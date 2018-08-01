Eva Zlotnicka elected to the Board of Unifi

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Yarn manufacturing company Unifi Inc announced the election of Eva Zlotnicka to the Board of Directors on Wednesday.

Zlotnicka previously worked as a Vice President in the U.S. hedge fund ValueAct Capital.

San Francisco-based ValueAct, which oversees roughly $16 billion in assets, had moved into the socially responsible field with a new fund few months back and hired Zlotnicka in February.

ValueAct Spring Master Fund is currently one of Unifi’s largest investors. (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)