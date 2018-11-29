Unilever says CEO Polman to retire, replaced by beauty head Jope

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever said its CEO Paul Polman was retiring and would be replaced by Alan Jope, head of its beauty unit, from January 1.

Polman has been at the helm of Unilever, which makes Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, for 10 years but angered shareholders this year with a plan to move its headquarters to Netherlands. Investors rebelled, forcing him to abandon the plan.

Unilever said on Thursday that Polman would stay on for six months to support Jope’s transition into the role. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)