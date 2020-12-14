Unilever to put climate change plans to shareholder vote

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Consumer packaged goods giant Unilever Plc said on Monday it would seek shareholder approval on its plans to tackle climate change, making it the world’s largest company to put such a move up for a vote.

Shareholders will be allowed to vote on steps including reducing emissions to net zero and eliminating deforestation from its supply chain, the company said. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)