Unilever says majority of shareholders voted in favour of climate action plan

May 5 (Reuters) - British consumer goods giant Unilever on Wednesday said an overwhelming majority of its shareholders voted in favour of its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its supply chain to net zero by 2039.

The maker of Dove soaps and Hellmann’s mayonnaise, which is the largest company globally to give investors a say on its climate transition action plan, said over 99% of shareholders voted in favour.

The result of the non-binding vote was released during an online shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)