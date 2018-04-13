FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 5:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shareholder advisors ISS urge vote against Unilever remuneration policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Influential advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended shareholders vote against the remuneration policy that Unilever will put forth at its annual meetings next month.

In a report issued late on Friday, the group said there were notable improvements, but concerns about the impact of the consumer goods company moving from a base salary to a consolidated “fixed pay” structure, particularly as a result of increases to fixed pay and the annual bonus potential.

“On balance, shareholder support is not considered warranted for the remuneration policy,” it said. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Susan Fenton)

