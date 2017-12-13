LPC-Banks line up €5.2bn for Unilever spreads sale

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Banks are lining up around €5.2bn-equivalent of leveraged loans and high-yield bonds to back a potential acquisition of Unilever’s margarine and spreads business after final bids went in this week, banking sources said.

Final bids for the business, which is worth around £6bn, were due on December 11 in a sale process run by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

The successful bidder is expected to be able to tap into debt financings comprising as much as €3.5bn-equivalent of senior secured term loans, €1bn-equivalent of subordinated high yield bonds and €700m-equivalent of revolving credit facility, the sources said.

The financing is likely to be denominated in euros and dollars to tap liquidity on both sides of the Atlantic, the sources said.

The financings equate to 6.0-7.0 times the business’s approximate €700m-€750m Ebitda, the sources said.

If a successful bidder is announced before the year end, as expected, the financing could be one of the first out of the blocks for syndication in January, the sources said.

Unilever was not immediately available to comment.

The debt financings being worked on are significantly higher than the staple financing of €4bn-equivalent, or 5.0 times debt to Ebitda, being offered by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Mizuho.

“The staple financing is now deemed to be conservative and the views on cost cutting and synergies will be driving some of these more aggressive terms,” a head of capital markets said.

A number of bankers have a better understanding of Unilever’s margarine and spreads business since the launch of the sales process and its growth prospects under private equity ownership, the sources said.

“Many banks have moved on from the staple. People understand the business better and there is a better appreciation of what private equity can bring to the party in terms of managing the brands and the products within it. There is great potential so bankers feel more comfortable piling on more debt,” a syndicate head said.

The majority of banks are backing private equity bidders Apollo, KKR and CVC Capital Partners, in some instances backing two out of the three in an attempt to secure a spot on the large and lucrative underwritten financing, the sources said.

However, given the amount of competition to win a place on the financing, there is no guarantee a bank will secure a mandate even if they have backed the right horse, the sources said.

“Competition between the banks will be rife,” a banker said.

The expectation is that the financing will comprise a large number of banks, in varying degrees of seniority, as there is a lot of RCF to sell, the sources said.

“There could be around three banks at the top, followed by a second tier of bookrunners and even a third tier of arrangers,” the banker said.

Unilever Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly said in June that the company was hoping to get a deal done by the end of the year and was open to evaluating offers for all or parts of its shrinking business.

Los Angeles-based Platinum was considering putting in a bid for a portion of Unilever’s spreads business that covers developed markets such as Europe and the US where demand has been falling but profit margins remain high, rather than the whole unit which includes emerging market.

Unilever, the Anglo-Dutch giant behind Dove soap, Knorr soup and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, put the spreads unit up for sale this autumn after a surprise US$143bn takeover approach from Kraft-Heinz in February forced it to review its operations. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)