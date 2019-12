Dec 3 (Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc said on Tuesday it has appointed Conny Braams, executive vice president of Middle Europe, to the new role of chief digital and marketing officer.

The Dove soap and Knorr soup maker also named Fabian Garcia, former chief executive officer of Revlon, as president of Unilever North America, replacing Amanda Sourry. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)