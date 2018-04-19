FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 19, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Unilever stands by outlook after Q1 meets expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Unilever , the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant, reported first-quarter sales that met expectations, helped by volume gains, and maintained its full-year outlook.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, which is in the process of overhauling its corporate structure, said on Thursday that underlying sales rose 3.4 percent, meeting an analysts’ consensus supplied by the company.

Reported turnover fell 5.2 percent to 12.6 billion euros, hurt by currency exchange rates. Analysts were expecting 12.84 billion euros.

The company, which recently decided to collapse its dual-headed structure and picked Rotterdam as its main home base, stood by its forecast for 2018 sales growth of 3 to 5 percent. (Reporting by Martinne Geller Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.