FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least three buyout groups seen advancing in Unilever spreads auction - sources
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
China Party Congress 2017
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 24, 2017 / 6:47 PM / in 13 hours

At least three buyout groups seen advancing in Unilever spreads auction - sources

Martinne Geller, Pamela Barbaglia

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - At least three bidders are expected to be shortlisted for the second round of an auction for Unilever’s margarine and spreads business while two other private equity groups are no longer in the fray, sources told Reuters.

Buyout funds Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners , who were teaming up on a joint offer, are no longer in the running for the business which could be worth more than $7 billion, the sources said.

BC Partners, which bid on its own, has not made it through to the second stage of the auction which is led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, according to the sources.

A team comprising Bain Capital and Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) is expected to move to the second round of bidding along with private equity rivals KKR and Apollo, the sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity because the process is private.

Bain and Apollo declined to comment. Unilever, Blackstone, CVC, BC Partners, CD&R and KKR were not immediately available to comment.

$1 = 0.8501 euros Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.