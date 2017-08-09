FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
Unilever to buy back Dutch preference shares
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 7 days ago

Unilever to buy back Dutch preference shares

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Unilever has agreed to buy certain of its Dutch preference shares and to launch a public offer for the rest that would value them at 450 million euros, as the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company seeks to simplify its capital structure.

Unilever said on Wednesday it had agreed terms with NN Investment Partners and ASR Nederland for the acquisition of all of their 6 percent and 7 percent cumulative preference shares in Unilever NV, the company's Dutch-listed entity.

The shares held by those two parties represent 97 percent of all the group's outstanding 6 percent and 7 percent cumulative preference shares. They will be acquired through a public offer that would let other holders get the same terms agreed with NN and ASR.

Unilever said the offer is expected to be launched in the third quarter and settled in the fourth quarter.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.