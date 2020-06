LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Unilever’s decision to base the company solely in Britain and not in the Netherlands represented a vote of confidence in the country, said British business minister Alok Sharma.

“Delighted to see Unilever’s proposals to become a fully incorporated UK company – a clear vote of confidence in the UK,” Sharma said on Twitter on Thursday. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)