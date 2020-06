AMSTERDAM, June 11 (Reuters) - The Dutch government will lose millions in tax revenue due to Unilever’s decision to move its tax base to Britain, news agency ANP reported on Thursday.

Unilever proposed collapsing its Anglo-Dutch legal structure into a single holding company based in Britain, nearly two years after shareholders sank an earlier plan to move its headquarters to the Netherlands. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans)