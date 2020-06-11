Unilever to merge dual-headed legal structure under single parent

June 11 (Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever said on Thursday it would merge its dual-headed legal structure under a single parent company, Unilever Plc, to give it more flexibility in mergers and acquisitions.

The Anglo-Dutch company operates under two separate legal identities - Unilever NV in the Netherlands and Unilever Plc in London - though both effectively work as a single economic entity.

As part of the restructuring process, Unilever NV shareholders will get one new Unilever Plc share in exchange for each Unilever NV share held. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)