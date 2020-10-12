Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods

Unilever Plc shareholders vote in favour of London-based entity

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Britain’s Unilever Plc approved the company’s plan to unify its dual-headed corporate structure into one London-based entity, the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company said on Monday.

The proposal passed with more than 99% of shares voted.

The result was released during a shareholder meeting streamed online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Investors in the Dutch Unilever NV approved the move by 99.4% last month. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Susan Fenton)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up