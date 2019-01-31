Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
Unilever still considering unifying dual-headed structure -CEO

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever is still considering unifying its dual-headed structure but the issue is not urgent, Chief Executive Alan Jope said on Thursday.

Jope, who took over after a botched attempt under his predecessor to consolidate the headquarters of the dual-listed company in the Netherlands, told reporters the issue was in the “important, but not urgent, box”.

He said there was no question that a simpler structure would be better but it needed to be worked out how to get there, adding that he had no specific timeframe for doing so.

