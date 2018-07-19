FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 6:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Unilever second-quarter sales disappoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects analysts’ estimate)

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Unilever reported lower-than-expected second quarter sales on Thursday, hurt by a Brazilian transport strike and weak pricing.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Dove soap and Hellmann’s mayonnaise said underlying sales rose 1.9 percent, excluding the recently divested spreads business.

On that basis, analysts on average were expecting growth of 2.3 percent.

Turnover was 13 billion euros. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)

