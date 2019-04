LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever reported stronger than expected quarterly underlying sales growth on Thursday, helped by increased prices and volume.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said underlying sales rose 3.1 percent in the first quarter. Analysts on average were expecting a 2.8 percent rise, according to a company-supplied consensus.

Turnover fell 1.6 percent to 12.4 billion euros.