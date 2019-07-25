Unilever second-quarter sales growth falls short of estimates

July 25 (Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc reported slightly weaker-than-expected quarterly underlying sales growth on Thursday, hit by wet weather in Europe and North America and moderating growth in India.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said underlying sales rose 3.5% in the second quarter. Analysts on average were expecting a 3.7% rise, according to a company-supplied consensus.

Turnover inched 0.1% lower to 13.7 billion euros ($15.25 billion). ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in London and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)