Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 17, 2019 / 6:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Unilever third quarter sales miss estimates on India, China slowdown

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc , the maker of Knorr soups and Dove soap, reported weaker-than-expected third quarter sales, blaming softer demand in India and a slowdown in China, two of its biggest emerging markets.

The firm, which also makes Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, reported underlying sales growth of 2.9% in the quarter, missing average forecasts for a 3% rise, according to a company-supplied consensus.

Turnover was 13.3 billion euros ($14.72 billion), above the 13.24 billion euros analysts had expected. ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in London Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below