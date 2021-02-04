Unilever underlying sales growth jumps 3.5% in fourth quarter

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever reported on Thursday underlying sales growth for the fourth quarter that was in line with estimates, buoyed by strong demand in emerging markets.

Underlying sales rose 3.5%, for the Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap, Hellmann's mayonnaise and Tresemme shampoo, in line with what analysts on average were expecting, according to a company-supplied consensus