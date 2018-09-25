FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 25, 2018 / 12:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Unilever chairman: no better option than move to Rotterdam

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Unilever’s chairman Marijn Dekkers on Tuesday defended the Anglo-Dutch’s company’s plans to consolidate a single headquarters in Rotterdam as the best choice for its shareholders.

“If we thought there was a better option than we would have proposed it,” he said in an interview with two financial press agencies.

Graeme Pitkethly added that the company is seeking support for its plans from proxy advisory firms, and repeated he was confident the plan would be approved despite some opposition from shareholders mandated to invest in British firms only. (Reporting by Martinne Geller and Toby Sterling in AMSTERDAM; editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.