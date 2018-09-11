REFILE--Unilever has alternative plan if Dutch retain dividend withholding tax

(Refiles to remove extraneous text in headline)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Unilever said on Tuesday it has a plan to avoid unequal taxation for shareholders in different countries for as long as possible if the Dutch government fails to scrap its 15 percent withholding tax on dividends as planned, or delays doing so.

The plan was disclosed Tuesday as part of the Anglo-Dutch company’s plans to end its dual structure and consolidate a single headquarters in Rotterdam.

The company told Reuters in an email it could use a “substitution payment mechanism”, which involves distributing capital in a way that does not trigger the 15 percent tax, which threatens to disadvantage British shareholders.