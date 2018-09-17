FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 2:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Top 10 Unilever shareholder may vote against plan to go Dutch

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Unilever shareholder Lindsell Train is likely to vote against the company’s planned move to the Netherlands on behalf of its clients that will be disadvantaged by the move, which will cost the consumer goods giant its spot in the benchmark FTSE 100 index.

“We admire Unilever as a company and have a high regard for its current executive team and board, but on this issue we will vote in the interests of our various clients as we judge appropriate,” Nick Train, co-founder of the British asset management firm, said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Adrian Croft

