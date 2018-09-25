Unilever defends plan to go Dutch as opposition grows

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Unilever executives took to the British press on Tuesday to defend their plan to base a single headquarters in the Netherlands, as opposition to the move grows.

Chairman Marijn Dekkers wrote an op-ed in the Daily Telegraph, saying the plan delivered clear benefits for the vast majority of shareholders.

Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly told the Today programme on BBC Radio 4 that it would be good for UK shareholders because it would improve company performance. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)