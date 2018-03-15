FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 7:10 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home in a blow to Prime Minister Theresa May’s government ahead of Brexit.

Unilever last year announced a review of its dual-headed structure after rebuffing a $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz.

It said on Thursday it would divide the business into three divisions with 2 headquartered in London and one in Rotterdam. Unilever’s 7,300 staff in the UK will be unaffected and it will continue to be listed in London, Amsterdam and New York. ​ (Reporting by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

