PIRC advises investors to 'oppose' Unilever HQ move to Netherlands

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A leading proxy voting consultant on Wednesday advised shareholders to oppose a planned decision by consumer goods company Unilever to create a single holding company in the Netherlands.

Pensions & Investment Research Consultants Limited, which advises pension schemes and other investors, cited concerns by a number of major shareholders and potential losses incurred by those who would be forced to sell their shares if the company delists in London. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Kirstin Ridley)