FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 3, 2018 / 12:20 PM / in 2 hours

PIRC advises investors to 'oppose' Unilever HQ move to Netherlands

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A leading proxy voting consultant on Wednesday advised shareholders to oppose a planned decision by consumer goods company Unilever to create a single holding company in the Netherlands.

Pensions & Investment Research Consultants Limited, which advises pension schemes and other investors, cited concerns by a number of major shareholders and potential losses incurred by those who would be forced to sell their shares if the company delists in London. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Kirstin Ridley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.