July 2 (Reuters) - The Indian arm of global consumer giant Unilever said on Thursday its much-criticised skin cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ will be rebranded as ‘Glow & Lovely’.

Its skin cream for men will be called ‘Glow & Handsome’, Hindustan Unilever said, a week after announcing it would rename its skin lightening cream that has drawn flak for promoting negative stereotypes related to darker skin tones. (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)