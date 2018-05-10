FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 12:00 PM / in an hour

Union Bank of India posts loss in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Union Bank of India Ltd on Thursday posted a loss for a third straight quarter, hurt by higher provisions for bad loans.

Net loss for the quarter stood at 25.83 billion rupees ($383.76 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of 1.08 billion rupees a year ago, the state-run bank said in a statement. here

Analysts, on average, had expected a net loss of 11.37 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 15.73 percent at end-March, compared with 13.03 percent in the preceding quarter and 11.17 percent a year ago. ($1 = 67.3075 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

