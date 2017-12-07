FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Union Bank seeks at least $155 mln in share sale - sources
December 7, 2017 / 3:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Union Bank seeks at least $155 mln in share sale - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - State-run Union Bank of India launched a share sale to institutions on Thursday to raise at least 10 billion rupees ($155 million), sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

If demand is strong, the deal can be increased by up to another 10 billion rupees, with the proceeds aimed at helping the bank to boost its capital ratio, said the sources, who declined to be named as the details are not public.

The bank is looking to sell the shares at 154.65 rupees each, said one of the sources. Union Bank shares closed at 157.60 rupees on Thursday.

The bank, in a stock exchange filing earlier on Thursday, confirmed it had launched a share sale, but did not give details of the fundraising plan.

As part of the government’s more than $32 billion recapitalisation plan for state banks, the lenders are required to raise about 580 billion rupees from share sales by March 2019.

Edelweiss, ICICI Securities, Jefferies and Yes Securities are the banks managing the Union Bank share sale.

$1 = 64.5700 Indian rupees Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Mark Potter

