Israel regulator will not challenge Mizrahi's acquisition of Union Bank

JERUSALEM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Israel’s antitrust authority said on Tuesday it would not challenge a court decision to allow the acquisition of Union Bank of Israel by rival Mizrahi Tefahot Bank.

Israel’s third-largest lender late in 2017 agreed to buy Union, the sixth-largest bank, in an all share deal valued at 1.4 billion shekels ($404 million).

The antitrust authority initially rejected the deal, saying the disappearance of Union Bank as a competitor likely would harm competition over private customers in the banking sector. Last month an antitrust court overturned that decision.

The authority said in a statement it would now be in touch with banks regarding issues raised by the court, including credit to the diamonds sector. ($1 = 3.4684 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen)