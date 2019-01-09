Union Pacific to report operating ratio of 62.7 pct for 2018

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp said here on Wednesday it expects to report a full-year 2018 operating ratio of 62.7 percent, boosted by higher revenue, lower diesel fuel prices and improved cost performance.

Operating ratio is a closely watched measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue.

The No.1 U.S. railroad had said last year it aims to reduce operating ratio to at least 60 percent by the end of 2020. A lower ratio means more efficiency and higher profitability. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)