April 26 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp reported a 22.2 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday as the No. 1 U.S. railroad benefited from higher freight revenue.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said net income rose to $1.31 billion, or $1.68 per share, in the latest quarter from $1.07 billion, or $1.32 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 6.7 percent to $5.48 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Eric Johnson; Editing by Anil D’Silva)