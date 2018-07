July 19 (Reuters) - Railroad company Union Pacific Corp reported a 29.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by a rise in freight and fuel surcharge revenue.

Net income rose to $1.51 billion, or $1.98 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.17 billion, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $5.67 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)