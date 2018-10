Oct 25 (Reuters) - No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by a rise in freight revenue.

The company’s net income rose to $1.59 billion, or $2.15 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.19 billion, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9.6 percent to $5.93 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Maju Samuel)