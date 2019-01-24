Union Pacific quarterly revenue rises 6 pct

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher industrial shipments.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company’s net income fell to $1.55 billion, or $2.12 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $7.28 billion, or $9.25 per share, a year earlier when it got a boost from changes in U.S. tax laws.

Total operating revenues rose to $5.76 billion from $5.45 billion. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)