Union Pacific revenue falls 1.3%, hit by lower freight volumes

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a 1.3% fall in revenue, as a severe flood in the Midwest and the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions hit freight volumes.

Net income at Union Pacific, which serves the Western two-thirds of the country, rose to $1.6 billion, or $2.22 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.51 billion, or $1.98 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell to $5.6 billion from $5.67 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by James Emmanuel)