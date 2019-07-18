Company News
July 18, 2019 / 12:11 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Union Pacific revenue falls 1.3%, hit by lower freight volumes

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a 1.3% fall in revenue, as a severe flood in the Midwest and the ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions hit freight volumes.

Net income at Union Pacific, which serves the Western two-thirds of the country, rose to $1.6 billion, or $2.22 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.51 billion, or $1.98 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell to $5.6 billion from $5.67 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below