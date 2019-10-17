Company News
October 17, 2019 / 12:12 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Union Pacific revenue falls 7%

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a 7% fall in revenue, hit by a drop in freight volumes.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company’s net income fell to $1.56 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.59 billion a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company’s earnings rose to $2.22 from $2.15 a year ago.

Total Operating revenue fell to $5.52 billion from $5.93 billion. (Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

