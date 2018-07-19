UPDATE 1-Union Pacific's higher costs cloud profit beat

(Adds details on the qtr)

July 19 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp’s quarterly profit and revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, but a 36 percent spike in diesel fuel price pressured its business, sending the No. 1 U.S. railroad’s shares lower in premarket trading.

The company said its quarterly operating ratio, a closely watched measure of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue and a key metric for Wall Street, increased 1.1 points to 63 percent compared with the same period last year.

A lower operating ratio means more efficiency and higher profitability.

“Network performance improved significantly coming out of the first quarter, but a tunnel outage and train-crew shortages created a headwind in June,” Chief Executive Officer Lance Fritz said, adding that the results could have been better.

The company, in April, had warned that it was unlikely to achieve an operating ratio of 60 percent in 2019 due to service problems and congestion on its rail network.

However, freight revenue increased 8 percent in the second quarter ended June 30, mainly boosted by higher volume, fuel surcharge revenue, pricing gains and a 14 percent jump in its premium business, which consists of transportation of finished vehicles, auto parts, intermodal containers and truck trailers.

Net income rose to $1.51 billion, or $1.98 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.17 billion, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $5.67 billion.

Analysts on average expected profit of $1.95 per share and revenue of $5.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares fell 3.4 percent to $136.40 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)