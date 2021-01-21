Union Pacific quarterly profit beats on higher shipment volumes

FILE PHOTO: A Union Pacific rail car is parked at a Burlington National Santa Fe (BNSF) train yard in Seattle, Washington, U.S., February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp, one of the largest U.S. freight railroad operators, on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, bolstered by higher shipping volumes of grain, refrigerated food and beverages, and retail goods.

Analysts expect the recovery in U.S. railroad volumes to continue in 2021, with a pick-up in demand giving way to broader-based gains in rail traffic, spurred by wood products for home construction, grains for biofuels and export to China, and goods sold via e-commerce.

Union Pacific, which ferries goods in an out of the busiest U.S. seaport complex in Southern California, expects 2021 volume growth of 4-6%. Executives warned that the forecast depends on a successful COVID-19 vaccine roll out and other factors.

During the fourth quarter, volume measured by total revenue carloads rose 3%. Freight revenue, however, fell 1% to $4.80 billion amid continued weakness in coal and other energy shipments.

Net income slipped 2% to $1.38 billion, or $2.05 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Excluding a $278 million pre-tax, non-cash impairment charge, the company earned $2.36 per share, 6 cents per share better than analysts’ average estimate, according Refinitiv data.

Total operating revenue fell 1% to $5.14 billion.

Shares fell 2.1% to $213.54 in early trading.