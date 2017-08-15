FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2017 / 8:05 AM / an hour ago

Dubai's Union Properties does not expect more provisions -Al Arabiya TV

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Dubai-based real estate developer Union Properties does not expect to take further provisions in coming quarters, chairman Nasser Butti Omair bin Yousef told Al Arabiya television on Tuesday.

The developer booked 2.8 billion dirhams ($762 million) in provisions for the second quarter of this year to cover accounting errors dating back to 2015. The provisions pushed Union Properties to a second-quarter net loss of 2.29 billion dirhams.

Yousef also told Al Arabiya that the company had a new strategy in place that would be announced to shareholders soon. He did not give details. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

