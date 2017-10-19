FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York property owners sue companies over radioactive waste
October 19, 2017

New York property owners sue companies over radioactive waste

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    By Dena Aubin

    A group of 28 property owners in western New York have sued
Union Carbide, Occidental Chemical and Bayer Crop Science,
saying the companies' predecessors improperly disposed of
radioactive waste that is posing a danger to human health. 
    Filed on Monday in federal court in Buffalo, New York, the
lawsuit said the material, resembling gravel, was left behind
when radioactive ore or other materials were used to produce
phosphorous or metals during the 1990s. 
    To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2yAZ504

