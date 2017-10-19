New York property owners sue companies over radioactive waste

By Dena Aubin A group of 28 property owners in western New York have sued Union Carbide, Occidental Chemical and Bayer Crop Science, saying the companies' predecessors improperly disposed of radioactive waste that is posing a danger to human health. Filed on Monday in federal court in Buffalo, New York, the lawsuit said the material, resembling gravel, was left behind when radioactive ore or other materials were used to produce phosphorous or metals during the 1990s. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yAZ504