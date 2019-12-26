Unions not retroactively liable to refund fees to nonmembers - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court said public sector unions may invoke a good faith defense to avoid liability for collecting fees from nonmembers to pay for collective bargaining, when the fees had been collected before the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed the practice last year.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle said private parties may avoid retrospective liability under federal law if they relied in good faith on then-binding Supreme Court precedent and presumably valid state law in collecting the fees.

