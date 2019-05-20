Fortum will comment on activist proposals at Uniper when ready

HELSINKI, May 20 (Reuters) - Finland’s Fortum, Uniper’s top shareholder, will state its position on activist proposals - some of which could trigger a breakup of the German firm - once it has formed a view, a spokeswoman for the group said.

“People can rest assured that we will state our position as soon as we are ready,” the spokeswoman said on Monday.

Elliott and Knight Vinke, Uniper's second- and third-largest investors, have tabled motions at Uniper's annual shareholder meeting scheduled for Wednesday, which could pave the way for Fortum gaining full control.