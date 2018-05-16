Proxy advisors, top investor oppose Elliott motion at Uniper AGM

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, May 16 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest proxy advisors and a top-10 shareholder in Uniper urged investors not to back a request to probe whether the energy group’s management worked against the planned sale of E.ON’s remaining stake to Fortum.

Institutional Shareholder Services, Glass Lewis and Odey Asset Management, which holds 1.56 percent in Uniper, all recommended to vote against the motion, filed by Elliott-backed Cornwall Luxembourg S.a.r.l., according notes and comments sent to Reuters. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff Editing by Arno Schuetze)