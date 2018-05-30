Uniper supervisory board rejects calls for special audit

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Uniper has recommended that shareholders reject calls to appoint a special auditor to probe possible breaches of duty by the group’s management in relation to Fortum’s proposed acquisition.

Cornwall Luxembourg S.a.r.l., a fund backed by activist investor Elliott has called for an investigation into the planned sale of E.ON’s remaining 46.65 percent stake to Fortum.

“In our view, there is no reason to support the application for a special audit,” Uniper Chairman Bernhard Reutersberg said in a statement on Wendesday.

“I am very satisfied with the work of our Management Board and have no reason to doubt the integrity of its actions.” (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Edward Taylor)