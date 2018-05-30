FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 30, 2018 / 6:23 AM / in an hour

Uniper supervisory board rejects calls for special audit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Uniper has recommended that shareholders reject calls to appoint a special auditor to probe possible breaches of duty by the group’s management in relation to Fortum’s proposed acquisition.

Cornwall Luxembourg S.a.r.l., a fund backed by activist investor Elliott has called for an investigation into the planned sale of E.ON’s remaining 46.65 percent stake to Fortum.

“In our view, there is no reason to support the application for a special audit,” Uniper Chairman Bernhard Reutersberg said in a statement on Wendesday.

“I am very satisfied with the work of our Management Board and have no reason to doubt the integrity of its actions.” (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.